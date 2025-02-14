Motorcycle crash victim saves lives after death thanks to Orange County firefighter

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The wife of Christopher Smith reunited with Orange and Lake County firefighters in an emotional ceremony Friday.

She hugged the first responders, thanking them for their life-saving efforts. Smith died in a motorcycle crash in Lake County two weeks ago.

Today, Smith is being remembered not only as someone who had a positive impact on others during his life—but after too-- thanks to firefighters’ swift actions.

Robert Townsend, Smith’s father-in-law, hailed one Orange County firefighter in particular as a hero.

“Thanks to you—Chris lives on in more than 30 individuals,” Townsend said.

Robert Stirling was off-duty on January 31st when he drove up to a horrific motorcycle accident.

Chris was pulseless on State Road 46.

“Time matters in that in that period to, you know, the faster you get the heart pumping and getting it primed and keeping it primed the whole time,” Stirling said.

Stirling didn’t hesitate to jump out of his car and began lifesaving efforts—giving Chris CPR for four minutes until Lake County firefighters arrived.

The team revived his pulse-- keeping him alive—so he ultimately could be placed on life support.

“They were able to give us time as a family to say goodbye,” Townsend said.

Christopher died from his injuries at the age of 40.

But Stirling’s swift action to start CPR restored blood circulation and oxygen to Christopher’s vital organs and tissues and made them viable for donation.

“A Floridian received Chris’ liver. A person in the Midwest is breathing today thanks to Chris’ lungs. A person in Michigan is living today with Chris’ kidney. His corneas are now giving new sight to two people. Portions of Chris’s bones, skin and tissues are benefiting at least 25 people. His pancreas has been donated for diabetes research, and Chris’s heart beats on here in Florida,” Townsend said.

Christopher’s family says though they’re continuing to grieve his death, knowing he was able to give the gift of life to at least 32 people is getting them through.

“Knowing that what I did to help keep his heart going, to help benefit other people, you know, that’s a good thing,” Stirling said.

Stirling is encouraging everyone to learn CPR.

