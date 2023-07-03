Motorcyclist dies after colliding with tree in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle near Leesburg.

Troopers responded to a stretch of Plantation Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m.

They determined a motorcyclist was near the intersection of Old Plantation Boulevard when he traveled off the roadway on his Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

Investigators said he then struck a tree.

The driver, 60, of Leesburg, was rushed to South Lake Hospital-Blue Cedar but did not survive.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

