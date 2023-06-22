Motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Wednesday following a crash Wednesday night in Brevard County.

Troopers said the driver of a 2022 Toyota Camry made a righthand turn from Friendship Place onto U.S. Highway 1 in the direct path of a man driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 8:50 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcycle crashed into the back of the rider and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, a 57-year-old Melbourne man, died on the scene. The driver of the Camry, a 44-year-old Cocoa woman, was not injured and remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

