Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist out of Lake County.

According to officials, the crash involved 3 vehicles and started when a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis failed to observe the cyclist stopped ahead.

The Mercury hit the back of the motorcyclist, causing a third vehicle to collide with them from behind.

Both motor vehicle occupants were unharmed, but the motorcyclist would be transported to Advent Health - Four Corners Emergency Room, where they would be pronounced deceased.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group