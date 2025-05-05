Muggy Monday could usher severe storms into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a warm and muggy Monday in Central Florida.
Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll be dry through lunch time, but there will be a good chance for afternoon and evening sea breeze showers and storms.
The heaviest rain and stormiest weather will occur over near our coastline, likely between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The Channel 9 viewing area will have a low threat of isolated severe weather.
Active lightning, wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, and hail will be possible in a few of these storms.
