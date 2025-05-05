Muggy Monday could usher severe storms into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a warm and muggy Monday in Central Florida.

Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s.

WFTV Monday forecast Weather outlook for Monday, May 5 (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll be dry through lunch time, but there will be a good chance for afternoon and evening sea breeze showers and storms.

The heaviest rain and stormiest weather will occur over near our coastline, likely between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

WFTV Monday forecast Weather outlook for Monday, May 5 (WFTV staff)

The Channel 9 viewing area will have a low threat of isolated severe weather.

Active lightning, wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, and hail will be possible in a few of these storms.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for updates:

©2025 Cox Media Group