Muggy Monday with downpours possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A warm and muggy Monday is on tap for Central Florida.

Daytime highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Cloudy skies could bring scattered showers during the morning hours.

Monday weather outlook - WFTV Muggy & warm witch possible storms Monday.

In the afternoon, isolated downpours and thunderstorms will be possible in the Channel 9 viewing area.

But meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll see a lower coverage area for storms Monday than we did over the weekend.

Looking ahead, our rain and storm chances will increase in the coming days. Crimi said we can expect an unsettled weather pattern for most of the week.

