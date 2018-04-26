  • Multi-vehicle crash shuts down State Road 520

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down State Road 520 early Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. 

    Heavy fog and smoke from a brush fire in the area may have been a factor. 

    TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route

    State Road 520 was closed in both directions from State Road 528 east and State Road 525 west. 

    Orange County Fire Rescue said nine to 12 vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one car rolled over.

    Troopers said the crash, “involved multiple vehicles and an unknown number of injuries.” 

    At least two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Troopers said there were no fatalities. 

    No other information was released. 

    Stay with wftv.com and follow WFTV traffic anchor Racquel Asa for updates.  

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Multi-vehicle crash shuts down State Road 520

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed, 3 critically injured when car plows into tree

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear kills dog, seriously injures another in subdivision near Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    8 homes evacuated after 3 possible sinkholes open in Ocala

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brevard County woman says HOA representative told her to remove rainbow flag