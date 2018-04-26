0 Multi-vehicle crash shuts down State Road 520

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down State Road 520 early Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Heavy fog and smoke from a brush fire in the area may have been a factor.

State Road 520 was closed in both directions from State Road 528 east and State Road 525 west.

Orange County Fire Rescue said nine to 12 vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one car rolled over.

Troopers said the crash, “involved multiple vehicles and an unknown number of injuries.”

At least two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said there were no fatalities.

No other information was released.

UPDATE: AA: 520/Nova Rd - Early info: 10-11 vehicles involved, no entrapment, one rollover, BLS patients, standby for updates. Heavy smoke and fog in area, visibility poor. @OrangeCoSheriff @FhpOrlando @BCFRpio https://t.co/JH9JKS5Qh6 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 26, 2018

BREAKING NEWS #520: Avoid SR-520 at Nova Rd. Bad fog causing multiple crashes on SR-520. SR-520 is CLOSED. ALTERNATE: Use 528 this morning. @BShieldsWFTV pic.twitter.com/AGoHLOQNIL — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 26, 2018

ROAD CLOSURE: ALL LANES of 520 between Brevard Co Line and SR 528 have been closed due to fog and smoke. Standby for updates. @FhpOrlando @OrangeCoSheriff @OrangeCoFL — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 26, 2018

