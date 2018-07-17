  • Multiple agencies investigate stolen car, pursuit in Ocoee, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are responding to two different scenes Tuesday, involving a stolen car and pursuit, officials said. 

    Download: WFTV News & Weather apps

    Skywitness9 flew over the scenes. The first is at an Advance Auto Parts on Apopka-Vineland Road and Clarcona-Ocoee Road and the second scene is on Apopka-Vineland Road and Sawmill Road, where a car crashed into a pole.

    The Ocoee Police Department is leading the investigation and the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

    No Ocoee officers were injured, and no one was transferred by Ocoee Fire Rescue, officials said. 

    Photos: Stolen car crashes after pursuit with Ocoee police, officials say

    Channel 9 reached out to several law enforcement agencies and will update this story as the information comes in.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories