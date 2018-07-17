Multiple agencies investigate stolen car, pursuit in Ocoee, officials say

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are responding to two different scenes Tuesday, involving a stolen car and pursuit, officials said.
Skywitness9 flew over the scenes. The first is at an Advance Auto Parts on Apopka-Vineland Road and Clarcona-Ocoee Road and the second scene is on Apopka-Vineland Road and Sawmill Road, where a car crashed into a pole.
The Ocoee Police Department is leading the investigation and the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.
No Ocoee officers were injured, and no one was transferred by Ocoee Fire Rescue, officials said.
Channel 9 reached out to several law enforcement agencies and will update this story as the information comes in.
There are, at least, two damaged cars where I am. Ocoee police are investigating. A trooper just arrived. Still waiting on the news release. I’m also working to learn if people on scene are involved or eyewitnesses pic.twitter.com/AFOp97C4AN— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) July 17, 2018
A police motorcycle is down in the Ocoee area. We are on the scene to gather details for #WFTVatNoon pic.twitter.com/BGuzueQuyQ— Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) July 17, 2018
