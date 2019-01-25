Multiple dead bodies discovered in Chuluota home, officials say

CHULUOTA, Fla. - Law enforcement officers are investigating the discovery of multiple dead bodies Friday inside a home in Chuluota, officials said.
The bodies were found in a home at the Pickett Downs subdivision, investigators said.
Someone called 911, asking officers to make a well-being check at the home.
No further information has been released.
#Breaking: @SeminoleSO on scene at a home in Pickett Downs subdivision in Chuluota investigating the discovery of multiple dead bodies. Waiting for PIO for an update. Came into 911 as a well being check.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/OTCEYWfsug— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) January 25, 2019
