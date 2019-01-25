  • Multiple dead bodies discovered in Chuluota home, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    CHULUOTA, Fla. - Law enforcement officers are investigating the discovery of multiple dead bodies Friday inside a home in Chuluota, officials said. 

    The bodies were found in a home at the Pickett Downs subdivision, investigators said.  

    Someone called 911, asking officers to make a well-being check at the home.

    No further information has been released. 

