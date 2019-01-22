St. Cloud homicide suspect search prompts deputies to swarm Kissimmee street, sources say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A large number of law enforcement officers have swarmed a Kissimmee intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently blocking off a section of near Donegan Avenue near Donjay Avenue.
At least eight squad cars are responding to the location.
Channel 9’s Shannon Butler reports sources say three law enforcement agencies have a home surrounded where officials have received a report that a homicide suspect out of St. Cloud might be staying.
Officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and St. Cloud Police were not immediately available for comment.
OCSO is currently working an isolated incident near Donegan Ave and Donjay Ave. There are road closures, please stay out of the area until situation is resolved. pic.twitter.com/wZM7xHtNye— Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) January 22, 2019
#BREAKING: @OsceolaSheriff deputies are at a house near Advent Health in Kissimmee. @StCloudPD says it might have something to do with the double shooting from Sunday. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/eB9JgLbXo0— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) January 22, 2019
SWAT can be heard speaking in Spanish calling out for a Rafael, telling him to open the door. Here’s a picture of him from @StCloudPD. @WFTV #WFTV #BREAKING #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/PKLS8SbqR3— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) January 22, 2019
