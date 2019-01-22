  • St. Cloud homicide suspect search prompts deputies to swarm Kissimmee street, sources say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A large number of law enforcement officers have swarmed a Kissimmee intersection Tuesday afternoon.

    Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently blocking off a section of near Donegan Avenue near Donjay Avenue. 

    At least eight squad cars are responding to the location. 

    Channel 9’s Shannon Butler reports sources say three law enforcement agencies have a home surrounded where officials have received a report that a homicide suspect out of St. Cloud might be staying. 

    Officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and St. Cloud Police were not immediately available for comment. 

