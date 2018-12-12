  • Multiple homes damaged after fire in West Cocoa Wednesday

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    WEST COCOA, Fla. - Brevard County firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire that damaged multiple mobile homes in West Cocoa Wednesday.

    Firefights said several homes caught fire in the 1,600 block of Lake Drive afternoon.

    Related Headlines

    Watch: Earthquake, aftershock rattle Southeast overnight

    When firefighters arrived, they began a defensive response due to high flames that had spread to multiple mobile homes.

    Officials said three homes were damaged.

    Firefighters said no injuries have been reported and fire crews are working to put out hot spots.

    The Red Cross has been called to assist residents affected by the fire, officials said. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories