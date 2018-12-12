Multiple homes damaged after fire in West Cocoa Wednesday

WEST COCOA, Fla. - Brevard County firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire that damaged multiple mobile homes in West Cocoa Wednesday.
Firefights said several homes caught fire in the 1,600 block of Lake Drive afternoon.
When firefighters arrived, they began a defensive response due to high flames that had spread to multiple mobile homes.
Officials said three homes were damaged.
Firefighters said no injuries have been reported and fire crews are working to put out hot spots.
The Red Cross has been called to assist residents affected by the fire, officials said.
UPDATE TO LAKE DRIVE FIRE: 3 mobile homes involved. Defensive fire. No word on injuries, cause. #STRUCTUREFIRE #BREVARDSBRAVEST #COCOA #BCFR pic.twitter.com/daoEqOpxo1— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) December 12, 2018
