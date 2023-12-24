Multiple juveniles rescued out of Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Three out-of-state juveniles visiting Cocoa Beach were rescued during red flag conditions Friday afternoon, according to Cocoa Beach Police.

Multiple units with the Cocoa Beach Police Department and fire department responded to an area of the beach just north of Minutemen Causeway around 1:18 p.m.

With the assistance of Brevard County Lifeguards, the three juvenile victims were immediately located, removed from the water and taken to a local hospital.

One of the juveniles was unresponsive and required immediate lifesaving measures.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials urge beachgoers during red flag conditions to “exercise extreme caution and stay out of the water”.

