Multiple tactics used to get felon to surrender during standoff

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man who shot an Orlando police officer and sparked a standoff that ended with the death of four children was in communication with police for hours before the tragic end.

The suspect, Gary Lindsey, never made a threat to the children in the standoff, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

Lindsey was also in communication with Channel 9 through Facebook.

Lindsey began communicating to Channel 9 on Monday morning as he was holed up in a home with four children after shooting Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia in the face.

Valencia was responding to a domestic violence call when he was shot. He is recovering after surgery and is expected to live.

Authorities said two of the children who died were Lindsey's while the other two belonged to the woman who called police.

During the conversation, Lindsey would not say how the children were doing.

He said he and his girlfriend have problems, but that he loved her. It’s still unclear why the standoff ended with the deaths of the children and Lindsey.

The first contact happened at 9:28 a.m. on Facebook, when Lindsey wrote, “Told them to let me to talk to Ciara Lopez and I would send the kids out and talk, but they are being uncooperative.”

He was referring to Orlando police.

Channel 9 contacted police, who then came to WFTV to continue the conversation.

At 1:14 p.m., Lindsey said that, if he could talk to his girlfriend, he would surrender peacefully and let the children go.

Hours later, he described the couple’s violent history, but said he always forgave her because he loved her.

For 12 hours, messages went back and forth with Lindsey, while police employed various other tactics to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

Later in the evening, at about 8:30 p.m., Lindsey wrote that he wished it was over.

At 9:18 p.m., a message was sent, checking in with him, but there was no response.

Orlando police believe that Lindsey had already shot himself.

Police said they never heard the children and don’t know when they died.

