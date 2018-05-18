0 Names released of 3 Lake Mary officers involved in fatal shooting

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary police have released the names of three officers involved in a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza Tuesday night.

The Lake Mary police chief said Sgt. William Rodwick, Officer Martin Neal and Officer Robert Ritter were involved in the shooting.

The chief released their names after they were interviewed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

None of them have internal affairs records on their files.

Rodwick has been with the department for almost eight and half years. Neal and Ritter were both hired in 2012.

Ritter was rehired in November of last year by the department after a nine-month voluntary separation of employment with the department. But the chief did not explain the circumstances behind that separation.

According to the chief, even though those interviews with FDLE have wrapped up, their investigation continues into the shooting, which took the life of 34-year-old David Romansky.

Questions remain as to what officers saw when they opened fire in the busy parking lot.

Romansky, who had a history of arrests in Seminole County and claimed to have mental illness, was allegedly involved in a road-rage incident moments before the shooting and would not get out of his vehicle when asked by officers.

When he did eventually get out, authorities said Romansky brandished a gun, prompting officers to shoot and kill him.

It's still unknown if Romansky fired his weapon, or how many shots were fired by the three officers.

The FDLE investigation will determine if officers use of deadly force was warranted or if a crime occurred.

