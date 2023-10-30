NASA astronauts to conduct spacewalk Wednesday to upgrade International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two NASA astronauts are stepping outside for a spacewalk on Wednesday.

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara will work outside of the International Space Station to work on a communications antenna and some other equipment.

Officials said they also will replace one of 12 trundle bearing assemblies on a solar alpha rotary joint.

The bearings enable the station’s solar arrays to rotate properly to track the Sun as the station orbits the Earth.

The female team is set to work outside of the ISS for around 6 for more than six hours, starting at 8 a.m.

NASA said this spacewalk will be the first for both Moghbeli and O’Hara.

