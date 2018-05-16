NASA astronauts perform ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts are performing a spacewalk Wednesday morning to make repairs to the International Space Station.
Veteran astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold are replacing a failed cooling component. Feustel and Arnold will also install a camera system and a communications receiver on the exterior of the space station’s Destiny laboratory.
Read: Uber finally reveals its futuristic ‘flying taxi' prototype
Spacewalks typically take several hours to perform.
Wednesday’s mission is the space station’s 210th spacewalk. The next one is scheduled for June 14.
The spacewalk is scheduled for at 8:10 a.m. ET. Watch it live here on WFTV.com.
<< Download the free WFTV News app >>
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}