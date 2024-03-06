NASA astronauts vote from International Space Station on Super Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Not even being away from Earth could stop two NASA astronauts from voting.

Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara shared on social media on Super Tuesday that they cast their ballot from low-Earth orbit.

They used the moment to encourage voters to not ignore their civic duty.

Florida voters will go to the polls during the state’s primary election on March 19.

