NASA changes schedule for several upcoming rocket launches from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA says it is adjusting the schedule for some upcoming launches on Florida’s Space Coast.

It wants to give more time to finalize mission plans.

NASA says the Axiom-4 mission is now set to launch on June 8.

The Axiom-4 mission looks to send a private crew to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center.

Meantime, the SpaceX Crew-11 launch has been moved to late July.

Then SpaceX’s 33rd commercial resupply mission will launch in late August.

