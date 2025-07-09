NASA funding could be boosted by billions after passage of Trump’s spending bill

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” could potentially increase NASA’s budget by billions of dollars.

The proposal includes $4 billion for the Space Launch System moon rockets needed for the fourth and fifth missions of the Artemis program, $2.6 billion to fully fund the Gateway Lunar Space Station, and $1 billion earmarked for improvements to NASA’s manned spaceflight centers, including Kennedy Space Center.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz supports the funding, and Dr. Ken Kremer from Space UpClose noted that Cruz needs to get Trump on board for the proposal to succeed.

“If he doesn’t, it will not happen, because this still has to pass the appropriations committees in the House and the Senate,” Kremer said.

President Trump’s original NASA budget request had called for the termination of the Gateway program and would have ended the SLS and Orion programs after the next two flights.

