NASA to give update on Boeing Starliner crew’s delayed return to Earth

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA will give another update on Boeing’s crewed Starliner test flight on Saturday.

Officials could be ready to announce their plan to return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth.

They’ve been on the International Space Station for 10 weeks longer than first planned.

Crews have been troubleshooting thruster issues and hydrogen leaks on the Starliner spacecraft.

One plan NASA has been considering is using a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to help return the astronauts home.

