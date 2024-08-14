At 1 p.m.: NASA to give update on Starliner astronauts’ return to Earth

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is set to give an update on its Boeing Starliner crew flight test mission on Wednesday.

NASA is analyzing data to figure out when the Starliner crew can return home.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been on the International Space Station since June 6 for what was supposed to be a week-long mission.

Read: NASA could ask SpaceX to help Boeing spacecraft astronauts return from space station

One of the ideas to get the astronauts back from the ISS would be to use a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

NASA says it likely won’t make a decision on how to get the astronauts home until next week.

Watch: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft successfully sends NASA astronauts into orbit

Channel 9 will monitor NASA news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group