NASA holds annual Day of Remembrance ceremony at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA held its annual Day of Remembrance ceremony Thursday at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The event honors astronauts who lost their lives in the pursuit of spaceflight including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia.

Kathie Fulgham, Astronaut Memorial Foundation chairman and daughter of former NASA astronaut Dick Scobee, served as the master of ceremonies.

Scobee was the commander of the Space Shuttle Challenger and passed away during its launch failure in 1986.

Kennedy’s Associate Director in Management, Burt Summerfield, will provide remarks during the ceremony.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson also laid flowers at the grave markers of Virgil “Gus” Grissom and Roger Chaffee from Apollo 1 during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

