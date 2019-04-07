  • NASA honors veteran shuttle astronauts during induction into US Astronaut Hall of Fame

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Two veteran space shuttle astronauts officially stand among the best of the best.

    Astronauts James Buchli and Janet Kavandi were officially inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame on Saturday.

    A public ceremony took place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

    Both astronauts were honored for demonstrating outstanding accomplishments to further NASA's mission of exploration and discovery.

    “I’ve been very fortunate and blessed to have been given the opportunity to fly in space, to have been given my wife and wonderful family and to live in this great country,” Buchli said.

    With the additions of Buchli and Kavandi, there are now 99 astronauts who make up the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

