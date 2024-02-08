NASA looking ahead to it second Moon mission of the year

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new moon mission is about to lift off from Florida’s Space Coast.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The lander, named Odysseus, will carry NASA payloads and commercial cargo to the moon.

Read: NHC to issue new ‘experimental’ tropical forecast cone next hurricane season; read what that means

Liftoff of Intuitive Machines IM-1 is targeted for no earlier than February 14, 2024, at 12:57 am.

The launch will be the second mission under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program, or CLPS.

Read: Family honors 88-year-old Camp Lejeune veteran who spent final days fighting for VA benefits

The mission will also demonstrate precision landing technologies and new communication and navigation capabilities.

NASA is working with several U.S. companies to deliver science and technology to the lunar surface through the CLPS initiative.

Last month, the Astrobotic Peregrine Lunar Lander launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but due to a propellant leak, Peregrine 1 was unable to complete its lunar landing mission.

Read: For the first time this city will have a block party for Mardi Gras

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group