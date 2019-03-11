NASA prepares for liftoff to moon, deep space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Just days after the successful launch and splash-down of NASA's first commercial crew test flight, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will be on the Space Coast on Monday to discuss the agency's work to return astronauts to the moon and to Mars.
NASA’s new push to get back to the moon is part of a directive issued by President Donald Trump. More details of that plan are expected to be addressed by Bridenstine at Kennedy Space Center on Monday.
NASA previously revealed its plans for a "gateway lunar outpost” where astronauts can live and work in orbit and travel to the lunar surface. The goal is to return to the moon by 2028.
NASA's plan is to concentrate its efforts on deep space exploration leaving low Earth orbit, including the International Space Station, to its commercial partners.
Both SpaceX and Boeing are working on vehicles to transport astronauts to the ISS. The companies have plans for manned test flights before the year's end.
In the meantime, NASA continues to build its powerful space launch system rocket and the Orion spacecraft to take astronauts deeper into space than they’ve ever gone before.
We're standing by waiting to hear from @JimBridenstine about @NASA's #Moon2Mars plans @NASAKennedy #WFTV pic.twitter.com/wyaxjVbQOX— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) March 11, 2019
JUST IN: This is our latest FY 2020 budget proposal 📄: https://t.co/ox3OyaDzpN— NASA (@NASA) March 11, 2019
At 1 pm ET, hear Administrator @JimBridenstine discuss how this budget will help our mission of exploration & discovery in the pursuit of sustainable lunar missions and traveling beyond. #Moon2Mars pic.twitter.com/EvS2eTZHTH
