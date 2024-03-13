NASA to send cosmic ‘message in a bottle’ on mission to Jupiter

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has unveiled a design for a message that will launch to one of Jupiter’s moons later this year.

Mission leaders said a special metal plate will be onboard the Europa Clipper spacecraft.

NASA says the plate will be a cosmic “message in a bottle.”

The plate is etched with millions of names, poetry, and artwork symbolizing humanity.

The Europa Clipper is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in October.

