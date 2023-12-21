NASA spreads holiday cheer with new image of ‘Christmas Tree Cluster’

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, by sharing a new look at what’s known as the “Christmas Tree Cluster.”

The composite image was taken by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

The image shows a green glow around a stellar light show.

See: NASA releases images of biggest solar flare in six years

NASA says the young stars in the cluster are about 1.5 million years old and around 2,500 light-years from Earth.

The cluster, known as NGC 2264, is in our Milky Way Galaxy.

Watch: To boldly go: NASA reveals new spacesuits for planned Moon landing mission

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory was launched into orbit from Kennedy Space Center by the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1999.

Chandra was expected to be in operation for only five years and is still operational more than 24 years later.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group