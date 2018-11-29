  • NASA unveils plans to return to the moon, possibly in 2019

    By: James Tutten , Martie Salt

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA announced plans Thursday detailing nine U.S. companies that will bid on future mission to the moon and eventually Mars.

    The companies will bid on contracts to build science and technology payloads for NASA that will be used to study the Moon’s surface. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Two more blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns

    The companies named by NASA are:
    Astrobotic Technology, Inc.: Pittsburgh
    Deep Space Systems: Littleton, Colorado
    Draper: Cambridge, Massachusetts
    Firefly Aerospace, Inc.: Cedar Park, Texas
    Intuitive Machines, LLC: Houston
    Lockheed Martin Space: Littleton, Colorado
    Masten Space Systems, Inc.: Mojave, California
    Moon Express: Cape Canaveral, Florida
    Orbit Beyond: Edison, New Jersey

    NASA officials announced the mission to the moon could launch as early as next year. 

    “Today’s announcement marks tangible progress in America’s return to the moon’s surface to stay,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “The innovation of America’s aerospace companies, wedded with our big goals in science and human exploration, are going to help us achieve amazing things on the moon and feed forward to Mars.”

    Read: Ticking noise from electric toothbrush prompts evacuation at Daytona Beach airport

    Proposals for instruments and technology for these missions will need to be submitted to NASA by the companies in January, officials said. 

    NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contracts will set aside $2.6 billion in funding to the companies selected over the next 10 years. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories