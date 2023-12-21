NASA will try again Thursday to undock SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from space station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA will try once again Thursday to undock a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft from the International Space Station.

The Dragon is set to undock from the ISS at 5:05 p.m.

The spacecraft launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in November and was supposed to come home last week.

However, the process keeps getting delayed by bad weather in the splashdown zones off Florida’s coast.

The Dragon spacecraft is filled with research, experiments and other items.

Channel 9 will monitor the planning undocking and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

