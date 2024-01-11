National bank plans aggressive expansion here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Fifth Third Bank is ramping up the expansion of its branch network in Orlando.

The Cincinnati-based bank — part of Fifth Third Bancorp — on Jan. 9 opened a new 1,900-square-foot branch at 1181 E. State Road 434 in Winter Springs. The branch is one of six new Central Florida locations the company will open in the next 18-24 months.

Boris Ayala, Fifth Third Bank retail executive, told Orlando Business Journal that Florida is among its largest growth markets. The bank opened 26 locations in the Sunshine State over the past two years and will open an additional 30 by the end of 2025.

