National Black Business Month: Here’s where and when you can get a free meal in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — August is National Black Business Month, and Orlando foodies can join the celebration with a free meal at a Black-owned restaurant.

Pepsi Dig In is bringing back its Pepsi Dig In Day, a platform that aims to support and promote the growth of Black-owned restaurants in the nation.

This year, the brand will allow food lovers to explore and dine at Black-owned restaurants nationwide.

Pepsi Dig In will cover thousands of dollars in free food from Black-owned restaurants in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and more.

Read: McDonald’s to launch new, small format restaurant

The City Beautiful is part of the list.

On Aug. 19, Orlando foodies can get a free meal from The Licking by Millenia Mall until supplies last.

The free meal will be a fan-favorite, chicken rolls stuffed with corn, veggies, and a mix of shredded jack and cheddar cheese.

Read: More people are opting for early dinners since the pandemic, says OpenTable CEO Debby Soo

Orlando is among the 12 cities where people get a free meal on Pepsi Dig In Day.

If you’re interested in learning about other Black-owned businesses to visit, click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 This weekend: Florida Kids & Family Expo returns for its 8th year (Florida Kids and Family Expo)





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group