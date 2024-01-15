National blood shortage inspires local residents to roll up their sleeves

ORLANDO, Fla. — A national blood shortage is convincing some Orlando residents to donate blood for the first time.

OneBlood officials say January is hard for them because people are too busy to donate between work or school.

Last week, Channel 9 reported on Debbie Hegarty’s experience donating her first gallon of blood at a OneBlood center.

She said she heard about the need for blood and platelets on TV and decided to help out.

OneBlood said it is in desperate need of type O blood and platelets.

It has started a new donor program that offers gift card rewards every time a person donates.

More information about OneBlood can be found here.

