National Dog Day: Here are the 9 most popular dog breeds in the US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Happy National Dog Day!

We have gathered the most popular dog breeds in the United States to celebrate this dog-wonderful day.

Each year, the American Kennel Club releases a report with the dog breeds of the year.

All pups are adorable, and we certainly love them as part of our families regardless of their breed.

Read: Protection dogs in greater demand for homes, businesses

As 2023 is not over yet, here’s the top 9 of the most popular dog breeds of 2022:

French Bulldogs

Labrador Retrievers

Golden Retrievers

German Shepherd Dogs

Poodles

Bulldogs

Rottweilers

Beagles

Dachshunds

SEE: Lake County Animal Shelter seeks to get these dogs, cats adopted

According to the study, 2022 found the French Bulldog taking the No. 1 spot for the first time ending the Labrador Retriever’s 31-year reign as the most popular dog breed in America.

Click here to see the full ranking.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 147 Nibbles (Lake County Animal Services)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group