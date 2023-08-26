National Dog Day: Here are the 9 most popular dog breeds in the US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Happy National Dog Day!
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
We have gathered the most popular dog breeds in the United States to celebrate this dog-wonderful day.
Each year, the American Kennel Club releases a report with the dog breeds of the year.
All pups are adorable, and we certainly love them as part of our families regardless of their breed.
Read: Protection dogs in greater demand for homes, businesses
As 2023 is not over yet, here’s the top 9 of the most popular dog breeds of 2022:
- French Bulldogs
- Labrador Retrievers
- Golden Retrievers
- German Shepherd Dogs
- Poodles
- Bulldogs
- Rottweilers
- Beagles
- Dachshunds
SEE: Lake County Animal Shelter seeks to get these dogs, cats adopted
According to the study, 2022 found the French Bulldog taking the No. 1 spot for the first time ending the Labrador Retriever’s 31-year reign as the most popular dog breed in America.
Click here to see the full ranking.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group