National Dog Day: This Central Florida coffee shop will give your dog a free pup cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Time to spoil your furry friend!

Scooter’s Coffee celebrates National Dog Day with a free treat for your four-legged best friend.

The coffee shop will get your pup into the fall spirit with a free Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup made with dog-friendly ingredients: whipped cream, a pumpkin treat, and a dusting of cinnamon.

But that’s not all!

Read: Central Florida shelter looking for new cat and dog parents during its ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

The first 15 canine customers who walk into the store will also get a bandana with a smiley logo.

“We know how much dogs mean to our customers, and with the upcoming launch of the Scooter’s Coffee fall menu and popular pumpkin offerings, we wanted to provide something special for our pup friends to celebrate National Dog Day,” said Scooter’s Coffee Chief Community Officer Bill Black.

Read: Publix: Services animals allowed; pets, including emotional support animals, not

Scooter’s Coffee has two locations in Central Florida.

Below, you’ll find a map for each of them.

For more information on the coffee shop, click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 147 Nibbles (Lake County Animal Services)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group