  • Natural gas leak sends foul odor into east Orange County neighborhood for hours

    By: Chip Skambis , Ken Tyndall

    Updated:

    ALAFAYA, Fla. - A natural gas leak in an east Orange County neighborhood put a foul odor in the air for hours Monday night. 

    Orange County firefighters, as well as officials with TECO Peoples Gas, responded to the gas leak near the intersection of Golfway Boulevard and Rockafellow Way, southeast of Alafaya, around 6 p.m.

    Read: Arrest of black woman at Waffle House sparks complaint

    No homes were evacuated, but the gas leak was under a sidewalk near the intersection, officials said. 

    The smell of natural gas permeated the neighborhood near the Eastwood Golf Club for several hours. 

    Read: Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later

    One person who was near the leak complained about feeling sick and taken to a nearby hospital, firefighters said. 

    Fire rescue officials said repairs on the leak are expected to take most of the night. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Natural gas leak sends foul odor into east Orange County neighborhood for hours

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marion County high school shooting victim 'doing pretty good,' family says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Disney offering hiring bonuses while unions prepare to return to the…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Downtown Orlando's best restaurants