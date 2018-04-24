Natural gas leak sends foul odor into east Orange County neighborhood for hours

ALAFAYA, Fla. - A natural gas leak in an east Orange County neighborhood put a foul odor in the air for hours Monday night.
Orange County firefighters, as well as officials with TECO Peoples Gas, responded to the gas leak near the intersection of Golfway Boulevard and Rockafellow Way, southeast of Alafaya, around 6 p.m.
Read: Arrest of black woman at Waffle House sparks complaint
No homes were evacuated, but the gas leak was under a sidewalk near the intersection, officials said.
The smell of natural gas permeated the neighborhood near the Eastwood Golf Club for several hours.
Read: Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later
One person who was near the leak complained about feeling sick and taken to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.
Fire rescue officials said repairs on the leak are expected to take most of the night.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}