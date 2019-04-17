Navy veteran who threatened woman with gun after approaching wrong apartment arrested, deputies say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An Orange County mother is terrified after she said her neighbor knocked on her door with a firearm and demanded she leave her own home.
The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when the victim said 32-year-old Cody Michael began to knock on her door.
She told deputies that when she opened the door, she saw Michael with a gun and a bottle of alcohol.
"He kept saying 'Get out of my house, get out of my house,'" said the victim.
Michael was later charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
His public defender said his client was a Navy veteran and was simply confused in the incident.
Michael said in court that he just moved to the area five weeks ago and didn't have any family here, but that didn't sway the victim from voicing her concerns to the judge.
"He needs to stay in for another week or so until I move," said the victim. "I don't want to be near him."
The judge ordered the suspect to post a $7,500 bail and not to have any further contact with the victim.
