Near-record heat grips Central Florida before storm chances return

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and dry day is on tap for Central Florida, with Thursday’s temperatures climbing into the mid-90s.

Orlando is expected to reach 96 degrees Thursday, just two degrees shy of the daily record high of 98 degrees, which was set in 1962.

Combined with the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Heat index values are forecast to range between 100 and 105 degrees Thursday afternoon, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

The stretch of intense heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Forecasters expect the hot pattern to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

In fact, conditions could feel even more oppressive by Saturday and Sunday, with heat index values climbing to 107 to 108 degrees.

Rain chances will remain limited through Thursday and Friday, allowing the heat to build each afternoon.

More typical summertime weather returns this weekend, however, as scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms become more common.

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