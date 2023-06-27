Near-record heat possible during sunny Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot with lots of sun on Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 96 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

However, the heat index will make our temperatures feel like 105 degrees.

Rain chances will also be slightly lower than Monday.

Our area will have a 20% chance of seeing rain or a pop-up shower Tuesday.

Highs in the mid-90s will stick around through the weekend.

This is forecast to be the hottest week of the year, so far.

Our tropical forecast remains quiet.

