Nearby road work brings brown water to more than 100 Sanford taps, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - Water with a brown tinge began flowing from the taps of about a few hundred Sanford homes Tuesday night, which city officials said was due to nearby road repairs.
Despite the brown color, city officials said the water is safe to drink.
Sanford utility support services manager Bill Marcous said his crews had to do an emergency repair after construction workers disturbed a main transmission line.
That caused rust to get into the water, turning it brown, Marcous said.
"A boil water notice, which we would normally trigger, would require a line break or a pressure that was less than 20 psi and those were thresholds that were not met,” he said.
He said the homes and businesses impacted are in the area from 25th Street to 13th Street, as well as Park Avenue to Country Club.
The water’s color began to clear up Wednesday—but customers said it was much darker Tuesday evening.
