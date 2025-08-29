Nearly 170K people under boil water notice in and around Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The entire city of Melbourne and some nearby areas are currently under a boil water notice after E. coli was detected in the water supply.

This notice affects almost 170,000 people, requiring residents to boil tap water before use for activities such as brushing teeth, cooking, and even giving water to pets.

Officials said the presence of E. coli was discovered during routine testing, with the bacteria found in a sample near Sun Circle East.

As a result, residents have been rushing to stores to purchase bottled water, leading to increased demand.

City officials are conducting extra tests and aim to clear the water supply within 48 hours.

While residents adapt to the inconvenience, local businesses, including shops and restaurants, are also feeling the pressure of the boil water notice.

Until the water supply is deemed safe, Melbourne residents and businesses must continue to take precautions to ensure their health and safety.

