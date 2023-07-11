Need a passport or marriage license? Orange County to offer services on select Saturdays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking to apply for a passport or marriage license but don’t have time to go during the week, you’re in luck.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts is opening select locations on one Saturday a month through the end of the year.

The Winter Park and Ocoee branches will be open for services such as marriage licenses and ceremonies, passports, and payments on the third Saturday of every month.

These branch offices are open on the following Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon:

Saturday, July 15

Saturday, Aug. 19

Saturday, Sept. 16

Saturday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Nov. 18

Saturday, Dec. 16

The same services offered during the week at branch locations will be available on these select Saturdays. Appointments will also be available for passports and marriage services.

“I wanted to expand our hours to allow customers the option of accessing our services on some Saturdays. We all know how busy work and school can be for families, so this is another option to make doing business with us easier,” Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell said.

For more information on the Clerk of Courts services and locations, click here.

