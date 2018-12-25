Neighbor performs CPR on toddler pulled from pool without pulse in east Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A neighbor resuscitated a toddler who was pulled from a pool Tuesday afternoon in Orange County, firefighters said.
The 1-year-old boy was pulled from a pool without a pulse around 3 p.m. at a home along Bonifay Avenue.
Related Headlines
Officials said a neighbor performed CPR on the toddler with instructions from Orange County dispatchers.
The neighbor was able to restore the child's pulse, firefighters said.
The child was then taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.
3 pm #Drowning call: 400 blk. Bonifay Av. 1-year-old male pulled from pool without pulse, #CPR given by neighbor with instruction by #OCFRD Communications Center/Rescue 81 resuscitated child and transported @APHospital— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 25, 2018
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}