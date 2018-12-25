  • Neighbor performs CPR on toddler pulled from pool without pulse in east Orange County

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A neighbor resuscitated a toddler who was pulled from a pool Tuesday afternoon in Orange County, firefighters said. 

    The 1-year-old boy was pulled from a pool without a pulse around 3 p.m. at a home along Bonifay Avenue.

    Officials said a neighbor performed CPR on the toddler with instructions from Orange County dispatchers. 

    The neighbor was able to restore the child's pulse, firefighters said. 

    The child was then taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital. 
     

