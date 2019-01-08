0 Neighborhood where man was fatally shot has bad reputation, residents say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents of an east Orlando neighborhood where a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning say the area already has a bad reputation.

Jarnell “Duke” Deravious Browdy was fatally shot along the 9300 block of Trevarthon Road near State Road 417 shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"So many bad elements running through here. A lot of drug dealers running back and forth through here," said Jenny Pope, who lives in the area.

"Homicide investigators are working through the information and physical evidence gained at the scene to determine what preceded the shooting and (the) subject’s involvement," an Orange County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. "The victim does not reside at the residence."

Many neighbors said they heard what they believed were gunshots around 6 a.m.

"I thought the neighbor didn't like me walking the dog with a flashlight and shot a warning shot," said Jo Ojeda, who lives in the area.

Ojeda said he didn't think much of it until he heard what he believed were more shots between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

"I heard about five shots -- one right after the other," he said.

Deputies responded to the scene before Ojeda was able to dial 911, and they found the victim in a backyard.

The dispatch history for the past three years at the house where Browdy was shot shows four calls for service in 2016 and one call for service in 2018.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

.@OrangeCoSheriff just reopened Trevarthon Rd. Crime scene tape still surrounds home where a man in his 20s was shot and killed. I’ll have a live report at the top of the 6pm with what his family is telling me. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/L769KcOljr — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) January 7, 2019

1 man is dead after being shot @OrangeCoSheriff is trying to figure out what exactly happens. Neighbors heard shots between 10-11 this morning @WFTV pic.twitter.com/OR7P4CQTnE — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) January 7, 2019

Scene is still active at Trevarthon Rd. Neighbors report hearing shots. I’m heading to the staging area to get an update from the @OrangeCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/yq3TJ60ax4 — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) January 7, 2019

