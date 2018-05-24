Neighbors caught shooter, 13, trying to hide gun in garage, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - Eyewitness News has obtained 911 calls from residents in a Palm Bay neighborhood after a 13-year-old boy was accused of shooting two teens, police said.
The shooting happened Saturday night at a home on Rila Street Southeast where two teens, ages 14 and 17, were shot in the leg.
After the shooting, the boy tried to hide the gun in a nearby garage, but was caught by neighbors, according to a police report.
One woman called 911 and said her husband and another man chased the 13-year-old while another woman comforted the two shooting victims.
“Don’t go to sleep,” the woman said during the 911 call to the teens.
The woman talking to dispatch then gave a detailed description of the accused shooter.
“He was walking with a pink gun.”
Police arrested the boy’s mother, Brenda Maldonado, on Wednesday for not properly securing the gun.
Maldonado waved at our camera during her court appearance.
The teen turned himself into police after talking to his mother. He faces several charges including attempted murder.
Maldonado, the mother, remains in the Brevard County Jail with a $55,000 bail.
