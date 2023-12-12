Nemours Children’s Hospital patients get surprise visit from window-washing Santa, elves

ORLANDO, Fla. — Young patients at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando awoke to a special surprise hanging just outside their windows Tuesday morning.

Faces lit up with surprise when Santa Claus along with some of his elves washed the windows of the hospital.

This crew visits the hospital every year during the holiday season.

Gloria Leyva, Child Life Specialist Lead for parents and patients at Nemours Children’s Hospital, says the annual event is a great source of commonality.

“It brings out normalcy,” Leyva said. “And for us to see a kid be a kid in a hospital setting, that’s the best for me.”

A-1 Orange Exterior Building services is the local company behind the experience.

They have been bringing Santa to the windows of Nemours since the hospital opened in 2012.

