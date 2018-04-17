  • New AAF football league to host fan event in downtown Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Alliance of American Football will host a fan event Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Orlando bar to welcome Steve Spurrier, who will coach the league's first team, which will be in Orlando.

    Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Tom Veit, the alliance's head of business, will be at the event, which will be held at Ember from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    A news conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

    Fans will be able to buy season ticket seat deposits beginning Tuesday afternoon.

    The are eight AAF teams so far. The season, which lasts 12 weeks, will kick off Feb. 9.

