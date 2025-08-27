New Apopka mural sparks controversy over resemblance to another artist’s work

APOPKA, Fla. — A new mural in Apopka’s historic downtown has caused controversy because it closely resembles another artist’s work.

The mural, which was revealed last week, attracted attention after being posted on social media when another artist noticed its striking similarity to a mural she had created in a different city.

After the revelation, the city of Apopka apologized to the original artist and is now working to provide her with fair compensation and recognition for her work.

