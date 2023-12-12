New Aquatica waterslide ready to give guest all-new immersive experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aquatica is getting ready to welcome guests to a new underwater adventure coming in Spring 2024.

The all-new immersive waterslide, Tassie’s Underwater Twist, will transform the guest ride experience into an awe-inspiring journey through Australia’s Shark Bay seagrass meadow.

The newest waterslide will transport guests to the depths of the ocean, where they’ll glide through a vibrant underwater world teeming with marine life.

The waterslide measures 129 feet in length and features a super-bowl element enjoyed by riders on a two-person innertube.

According to a news release, as the rider reaches the unique bowl of the slide they’ll begin to circle around the basin and find themselves surrounded by lush seagrass meadows, schools of colorful fish, and even the occasional shark.

Tassie’s Underwater Twist will feature a synchronized video display and a captivating orchestral score to enhance the rider’s experience.

“Tassie’s Underwater Twist is set to redefine the thrill of aquatic adventures at Aquatica Orlando”, said Brad Gilmour, president of Aquatica Orlando. “As we eagerly anticipate the grand opening next Spring 2024, this immersive attraction promises a whirlwind of wonder and adrenaline-pumping twists. We’ve crafted an experience that will not only delight slide enthusiasts, but also create lasting memories for families and friends. With Tassie’s Underwater Twist, we invite guests to dive into an underwater world of wonder, where fun and excitement meet curiosity and education.”

Not only will guests experience an all-new immersive experience, the ride will also provide an educational aspect teaching guests about the importance of seagrass meadows and the marine life that depends on them.

Guest who want to be among the first to ride “Tassie’s Underwater Twist” before it opens to the public can purchase a 2024 annual pass.

