New Brightline stop in Central Florida could bring economic boom to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Economic advisors said the new Brightline train stop in Orlando will possibly act as an economic boost to the economy in the form of job, entertainment, and housing development.

Friday morning, the Brightline train will head out to Southern Florida after more than a decade.

John Boyd, Principal with Boyd Company, said the anticipation of the Brightline operating in will come with rewards to Orlando.

“This represents the potential for billions of dollars of new development activity, new transit-orientated mixed-used housing activity, and promote more tourism,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the connection between Central and South Florida will boost visitation and bring money to Orlando. With the two areas being more accessible, it could attract job creators and benefit local businesses.

“[The] Entertainment, hospitality and retail, I mean, think about the global conventions that happen in Orlando throughout the course of the year,” Boyd said.

David Buckalew has worked in the hospitality industry for 18 years and told Channel 9 that the train will make it easier to visit conventions in Orlando.

Buckalew also said it would help his employees work conventions across the state without having to drive.

“A lot of them freelance. This is a moonlighting position for them, and sometimes they live in South Florida and want to come up to Orlando and work a meeting,” Buckalew said.

As time nears for the first trip to South Florida, some people believe the high-speed train may not be beneficial or convenient. Some said the time saved on the trip would be made up searching for parking at the airport.

Brightline said the train will get you to Miami in 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Others on social media feel the idea is great but, it’s too pricey for some.

Tickets for adults will cost $79.00 and half of that for kids.

