New Bunnell city complex opens, housing police and City offices

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Bunnell Police Department has moved into the city’s new administration complex, which was dedicated by city leaders this morning.

The new administration complex is expected to serve as a central hub for city operations and community engagement.

The 19,000-square-foot complex houses the police department, city offices, and a chamber meeting room.

The Bunnell Memorial Garden, located at the complex, honors all seven branches of the United States Armed Forces.

